In sadness we announce the passing of James Jowers Jr.
James was born Feb. 7, 1943, in St. Thomas, USVI.
James lived a full life until Oct. 5, 2021. A memorial for James will be scheduled in the near future.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Eva, and his father, Milton Jowers, and his brothers, John Jowers and William Jowers.
James grew up in a loving family at their beloved residence located on Seventh-day Street.
In the 1960 Carnival Parade James was crowned Carnival King, which was a very special moment in his life.
James graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in the early 60’s and soon after joined the United States Army in 1968. Upon returning home he began his career as a self-employed general contractor from 1971 into the 1980s.
In 1976, James married Adele Vandini, a native of Plymouth, Mass.
In 1985-2004, James worked as a building compliance inspector for the Virgin Islands Housing Authority and enjoyed working closely with his colleagues. James was a licensed contractor, (HUD, FHA and VA Inspector) and participated in many classes and seminars throughout the United States to enhance his education. He also received numerous certifications and awards during his career in the construction field.
James was a devoted husband to his wife Adele, a loving son to his parents and his siblings. He will be missed by all.
James is survived by his wife Adele of 45 years; his sisters-in-law, Dolores Jowers and Yvonne Jowers and family; nephew, Steven Jowers and family; and his niece, Christine Friedman and family; all his neighbors and friends to include Maggie Laite and Tony, Max, Janice and Franklin Conner and family, Pat and John Shapley and family, Werner Wernicke, Wanda Dipnarine, Robin and Kent and Sinclair John-Lewis.
A very special thank you to his wonderful caregivers Marie, Deseree, Rahel and Gigi as they made his quality of life much better in his final days.
