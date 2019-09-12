God has called home a dear friend, James "Jimmy" McCoy.
His friends and family will celebrate his life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sabroso Restaurant in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, off the waterfront. Join us as we remember the life he lived. May he rest in eternal peace.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
