The kind and gentle spirit of James “Jimmy” McNicholas passed on Feb. 16, 2022.
Jimmy was born July 4, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Catherine Genevieve and James Patrick McNicholas. He believed all the fireworks were for his birthday until he was old enough to understand that he shared his birthday with our nation. He spent his childhood in Roosevelt, N.Y., playing with his brother, Patrick; cousins, Wally, John, and Tommy Grant; and caring for his baby sister, Jean.
Jimmy competed in swimming events, graduated from Chaminade High School, Mineola, N.Y., in 1968 and from the University of Dayton in 1972 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. While attending school and thereafter, Jimmy worked with his cousins as a lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park, Wantagh, N.Y., and worked in the food and beverage industry and in construction on Long Island and Vermont, where his love of snow skiing developed. Jimmy was married to Karen Foster for seven years.
Jimmy was the beverage manager at the Palace Hotel, Manchester, Vt., the chef and manager of Potter’s Pub, East Meadows, N.Y., and was chef and owner of Cedarmere Cottage, Roslyn, N.Y., earning two stars from the New York Times for his culinary talent. He was the chef at the Dory Restaurant, Shelter Island, N.Y., the food and beverage consultant, at Potters’ Pub, East Meadows, N.Y., at T.J. Pooles’, Mineola, N.Y., and the executive chef at Conscience Point Inn, South Hampton, N.Y. In 1984, Jimmy shifted gears as owner of Banic Construction, Inc., Hampton Bays, N.Y., where he designed and executed custom work for restaurants.
Jimmy won a trip to St Thomas in a culinary competition and fell in love with the people and the environment. He moved to the Virgin Islands in September 1989, days after Hurricane Hugo. Although he had planned to build and own a restaurant, seeing the need for reconstruction, Jimmy became a Virgin Islands licensed contractor. Jimmy knew all phases of construction from foundation to finish work but eventually focused on millwork, opening Pave’ Street Woodworks in 1995, in the cottage to the old Harbor Master’s house at the head of Norre Gade, the first paved street on St. Thomas. Together with reconstruction of historical buildings, Jimmy loved to restore antique furniture. His love of hardwoods and finishes and the tendency to be a perfectionist led to many teak and mahogany table and cabinet orders. Jimmy was one of the craftsmen who built the Virgin Islands Supreme Court courtroom.
He met Georgeann Peters in 1991 and they were married at St Thomas Reformed Church on St. Patrick’s Day 1995, picking that day because he was 100% Irish so as not to forget his wedding anniversary. Jimmy was an incredibly supportive husband and assisted Georgeann in everything she wanted to do from putting on fund-raising events to continuing her education. He was a wonderful father to Justin and Kyle Peters, attending their school and sporting events and Cub Scouts activities, checking homework daily (much to their dismay) and sharing his love of being both in and on the water. Jimmy was especially kind and helpful to the elderly and loved youth as well. His face always lit up when he held and played with his grandchildren, Jaxon, Jessica, Leon and Allen Peters.
Jimmy will be heartfully missed by his aforementioned wife, sons, grandchildren, brother, sister, cousins and friend and his daughters-in-law, Sachiko and Jennifer Peters; brothers-in-law, Eugene Earley, Greg Smith, and Robert Black; his sisters-in-law, Monica Phillips, Judy Smith and Donna Black; his nephews, Ryan McNicholas, Sean, Ryan and Liam Earley, Aaron and A.J. Loesch and fiancé and son, Libby and Zack Chaky, and Corbin Black; and nieces, Erin McNicholas, Michelle Southerland, Rachel Madden and Stacy Black; great-nieces, Cara Hudson, Alyssa Gushwa, Taylor Black, and Grace Madden; great-nephews, Colin Hudson and Mason Madden; aunt, Joan McNicholas; cousins, Mark , Rob and Jen McNicholas, Joan Grant, Tricia and Bill Beaman, Kevin and Amanda Grant, Will, Tommy and John Grant; and lifelong friends, Doug and Diane Rebak; together with his island “family”, Lori Abbotts, Doreen Walsh, Charlotte Walsh, John Brittain, Robert Fortune, Jane Higgins and Jay Lammering, Gretchen and Jack Stephenson, Regina and Ed Bacon, and Joyce Bearce and many more friends whom he loved. Family and friends will celebrate Jimmy and a life well lived at Brewers Beach, Saturday, July 9.
