James R. “Chuck” Lettsome died July 13, 2021.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. July 27, with the service at 10 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his wife, Rudena Lettsome; brothers, Norris A. Lettsome and Dennery S. Lettsome; sisters, Blandina L. Smith and Eltira L. Scatliffe; nephews, Cecil Scatliffe, Julian Lettsome, Keldred Lettsome, Bernard Lettsome, Derrick Smith; nieces, Lucinda S. Colbourne, Georgette D. Smith, Tricia D. Smith; seven great-nephews; 10 great-nieces; brothers-in-law, Carl Brewley, Lolney Brewley, Neville Smith; sisters-in-law, Muriel Lettsome and Grasalia Fahie.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
