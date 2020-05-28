James S. Armour passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Hendersonville, N.C., just two days shy of his 81st birthday.
“Jimmy,” as he was affectionately known, came down to St. Thomas in 1966 after getting his bachelor of arts degree from Tufts and his MBA from Harvard. He and his brother Robert originally worked with well-known developer Arthur Witty on Secret Harbour Condominiums. He later went off on his own to become one of the Virgin Islands’ most prolific developers.
His projects on St. Thomas included Tropaco Point, Mahogany Run Golf Course, Mahogany Run Condominiums, Peterborg subdivision, Sydney’s Fancy, Jeni’s Hope subdivision, Mountain Top, Royal Dane Mall, and International Plaza.
On St. Croix, he developed the Orange Grove, Morningstar, and Cane Estate subdivisions.
Beyond real estate, he also originally opened The Green House Restaurant with brother Robert and later opened the Old Stone Farmhouse at Mahogany Run, both concepts still in existence today. He was also one of the founders of Merchant’s Commercial Bank and served on its board of directors.
Jim Armour was awarded a special recognition plaque from the St. Thomas Historical Society for his renovation of Trumpeter Gade in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
A competitive swimmer in his early years, Jim applied that to life, often swimming against the current, challenging the status quo. He was an active participant in life, an explorer with a fondness for travel, and a love of friends and family. He enjoyed laughing, often at himself. From start to finish, he lived a wonderful and full life. Jim will forever be missed and remembered by many loving friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle, and his three sons, Gregory (and Nichole), Dana (and Denise) and David (and Barbra), five grandchildren, and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial with friends and family will be planned for a future date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of St. Thomas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.