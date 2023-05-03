The family of James West, better known John West, announces his passing on April 27, 2023 at the age of 82.
James was born on the island of Montserrat on September, 27, 1940. He is preceded in death by his father, James West and mother, Eleanor Riley.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine West; daughters, Cynthia Warner, Ruth West, Philerine West and Ann Lott; sons, James and Melford West; grandsons, Randolph West, Anthony Avery, Denzel West, James Window, Jr.; granddaughters, Nika Window, Mishell Evans, Melina West and Kylie West; step-grandchildren, Koreanna Lott and Jaylen Hartley; seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kendra West; son-in-law, Korey Lott; brothers, James Lee, Thomas Riles, Charles James and James (George) West; sisters, Margaret Lee, Margaret (Betty) West, and Margaret (Nan) West; brothers-in-law, Joseph Allen, Raymond Allen, George Allen, Peter Allen and Kurt Pinero; sisters-in-law, Irene Roach, Albertha Pinero, Mary Allen, and Ophelia Allen, and many other relatives too numerous to mention.
Also left to mourn are special friends, George and Rose Sebastian, Clarice O’Connor, Andrea Edwards, Michael Doherty, Very Reverand Sandye Wilson, Bishop Ambrose Gumbs and family and All Saints Wednesday Sunrise Service parishioners.
For those who knew James West loved him for he was a kind, calm, jovial, loving, compassionate, generous, and thoughtful man. Friends and family are invited to the celebration and remembrance of James.
James’ first viewing will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May, 4, 2023, at Turnbull Funeral Home.
James’ second viewing will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at All Saints Cathedral. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull Funeral Home, St. Thomas USVI.
For online special condolences or to share a special memory, please visit Turnbull website at www.turnbullfuneralvi.com
