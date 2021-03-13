It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Mr. James Whittington Hodge, better known as Whitty of Stoney Ground, Anguilla. He died at Roy L. Schneider Hospital in Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, USVI, at the age of 79 years on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Iselene "Titter" Hodge; his brother, Watkin Hodge; and sister, Veronica Walters.
He was survived by four daughters and one son, Dr. Cheryl Hodge in Canada, Rosemary Hodge in the United States, Theo Rogers in St. Maarten, Julie Hodge in the United Kingdom, and Thomas Hodge in Anguilla; six sisters and two brothers, Pearline Fleming, Edris Phillip, Walwyn Hodge, Helen Vanterpool, Evelyn "Rettie" Bryan, Joycelyn Greer, Roselind Lawrence, Cleophas Hodge; and many other relatives and friends. May his soul rest in perpetual peace.
