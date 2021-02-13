We regret to announce the passing of Jamie Andrew, who died Jan. 31, 2021.
Jamie Andrew was survived by his father, Bernabe Andrew; mother, Ingrid Andrew; brothers, Daniel Andrew, Joel Andrew; sister, Hope Stuart; grandparents, Theresa Toussaint, Phillip Toussaint Sr.; aunts, Eltin Andrew (Dominica), Adeltina Andrew (Guadeloupe), Adila Luke (Dominica), Hethline Jnorose, Dinia Stuart; uncles, Terrance Andrew, Johnville Andre, Benwa Andrew, Alexander Andrew (Dominica), Phillip Toussaint Jr., Hilary Toussaint; great-aunts, Alexia Joseph, Ann Thomas; great-uncles, Nicholas Stuart, Renix Morris, Christian Birmingham; special cousins, Theresa Vanbeverhoudt, Anna Williams, Fernando Joseph, Felito Joseph, Felicita Joseph, Shona Andrew, Lily Andrew, Mariatta Copel, Samuel Andrew; best friend, Dekiyah Defoe, Distinct Recognition: Church of God Seventh-day family, Mary Alexander, faculty, staff and students of Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, faculty, staff and students of Gomez Elementary School, Stuart, Andrew and Vanbeverhoudt families, the Virgin Islands Fire Service, Ambulatory Services; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be 9 to 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Turnbull's Funeral Home, followed by the service at 11 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. Interment will be at Easter Cemetery.
