It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Jamoi Edward Arthur, who passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the age of 19. He’s the second twin son of Carlene Tumala Hodge (deceased) and Jamal “Shaggy” Arthur. The viewing will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Western Cemetery #3. He is preceded in death by his mother, Carlene Tumala Hodge; grandfather, Carl Edward Hodge; aunts, Christine Daniel, Linda Francis and uncle, Robert Francis. He is survived by his father, Jamal Arthur; stepmom, Jahliyah Farrington; grandmothers, Sheryl John, Marilyn Arthur; grandfather, Jonathan Arthur; great grandmother, Petrinella “Mary” Francis; great-grandfather, Wycliffe “Chump” Francis; siblings, Jabaar and Jabrise MacTavious, Juniqua Hodge, Jaraea Richardson, Jamaar Arthur (his twin), J’Nique, Jamira and Jalyssa Arthur; nieces, Jestinee and Jael Vasquez, J’Nique Privert; nephew, Jelani Walter Jr.; aunts, Iasia John, Jamela Arthur, Seaneice Arthur, Jonette Berkel; uncles, Jamel Price Sr., Jermaine “ Snoopy” Arthur Sr., Jayson Arthur; great aunts, Lydia Daniel, Annette Barry, Ione Hodge, Robertha St. Remy, Camela Francis, Yvette Richardson, Blondelle Lawrence, Ingrid “Wendy” Simon; great uncles, Emile Daniel Jr., Bertrand Daniel, Everton Daniel, Franklyn Hodge, Mike Hodge Sr., Wayne “Peewee” Francis Sr., 1SG USA (RET)Tyrone A. Francis Sr. He is also survived by his maternal cousins, Chrissanni James, Jamel Price Jr., Jahlil Price, Dynasty Bass, Waleeda Daniel, Monica and Gaspar Francis, Anthony Barry Jr., Curtis and Kirsten Barry, Massinissa Smith, Mika, Masika, Yanique, Lynnique, Marla, Marlene, Mike Jr., Frankie, Aaron, and Karon Hodge, LynNaejah Payne, I’Kymaya Blackett, Ja’Doir Meyers and John Meyers III, Milcia Peguero; paternal cousins, Jeremiah, Jermaine Jr., J’niyah, Makaylah, Jomara and Jomar Arthur, Raymoi, Raykai and Raynejau Smith, Jayvonee Walters-Arthur, J’Saii and Jsanni Hanley, Kyle, Zaneta, and J’nai Francis, Jordan Berkel, Jose Sanchez III, Zanaye Appleton, Cyana Francis-Berkitt, Wayne “Peewee” Francis Jr., Lynell and Lynae Sprauve, T’Keja Williams, Latisha Geter, Lamar Richarson, Jaden Lawrence, Kishma Esannason, Roderique Leslie, Renee & Reneecia Simon, Kim and Kay Christopher, Tyrone Francis Jr., Tyshuane, Typhanie, Leaya, Halem, Haleema, Hakeim, Kierra and Kenya Francis, Rasokemo Archibald, Milentine “Jimpie” Coates, Albertine “Tenie” Joseph, Melrose “Isalyn” Anthony; godparents, Wayne “Crucian” Weatherill, Tony “Jahcorn” Laronde Sr., Lyn “Sam” Fredericks (deceased), Malaika Roper, Gloria Correa, Lester Morris and Arnold Browne. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to: The Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services., 3815 Crown Bay Ste 10 Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802.
