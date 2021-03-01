Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jane Alvarita John on Feb. 9, 2021, in Connecticut at the age of 80.
Jane John was preceded in death by her father and mother, Roy and Mildred Lang; her sister, Jolene A. Lang-Goodings; and her husband, Joseph A. John, Jr.
She was survived by her daughter, Soraya R. John Potter; grandsons, Dr. Darrick M. Potter, Jr. and Joseph Anthony John Potter; brother, Raphael A. Lang; and sister, Lorraine A. Lang-Roumo; nieces, Tamara A. Lang, Desiree Illidge, Keffanie John, Yla T. Goodings; nephews, Ronald A. Roumo, Damon John, Jamil A. Lang, Jared A. Williams, Larry John, Reinhold John; sister-in-Law, Delta Ambrose Lang; great-nieces, Khalia Williams, Khyiesha Williams, Khaniya Williams, Kaelyn Lang and Kimora Lang; great-nephews, Dishon Lang, Kareem Lang, Kentavious Lang, Kamali Lang, Jamarri Lang, Jahlil Lang, Khalil Lang, Donte Roumo, Kachief Lang, Kiwan Lang, Kasheem Lang, Louis Mills; aunts, Tena “Eve” Waters, Shirleen Durand and Alcenta George; special cousins, Beryl Mercer, Eric “Larry” Bough, Joyce Llanos, Naomi Monsanto, Gloria Loeberg, Suzette Bough James, Desni Rodriguez Simmiolkjier, and Rasheld Bough; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Zion Outreach and Evangelical Ministries on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The service will follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and
Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
