Jane Elenora (Molyneaux) Perry
Funeral services for Jane Elenora (Molyneaux) Perry will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Wesley Methodist Church in Tutu.
Jane was the daughter of John and Ida Molyneaux. She was born in Long Bay, Tortola, but emigrated to St. Thomas as a young woman. Over her life, she worked domestic jobs and then as a sales clerk. She also worked at Laga Industries, the V.I. Hotel, and finally as a teacher in the Head Start program at the Estate Thomas, Frenchtown, and Bovoni locations.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence “Bedspread” Perry Sr.; and daughter, Brenda Pittman.
She is survived by her children, Marjorie Williams (Alvarez), Nurbert Hughes (Carol), Julian Frett, Maureen Boyd (Joe), Clarence Perry Jr. (Laverne), Luana Jordan (Louis Sr.), John Perry (Joy-Ann), and Jeffrey Perry (Nicole); siblings, Ellen Cameron, Grace Christian, Desmond Molyneaux (Rubina), and Civil Molyneaux (Gerda); son-in-law, David Pittman Sr.; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.
The viewing will take place at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. The burial will be held in the East End Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Beatrice Natilda Graham Jeppesen
Dear family and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beatrice Natilda Graham Jeppesen, affectionately known as Mattie.
She was born on July 7, 1939, on the island of St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to Inez Krigger Graham and James Graham Sr., both now deceased.
She was married to Emeleo “Mego” Jeppesen, who preceded her in death.
She left this earth on Oct. 17, 2021, in Covington, Ga.
She is survived by her daughters, Corliss Gerard-Hanson and Jennifer Jeppesen-Blyden; son, Elgin Jeppesen; grandson, Shane E. Benjamin Jr.; and granddaughter Ty’Elle P. Jeppesen.
Other survivors include sons-in-law, Roland Hanson and Wayne Blyden; and daughter-in-love, Celina Duzant. She also leaves behind her sisters, Grace Melba Graham-Romney, Arnel Graham-Benjamin and Barbara Graham; brothers, Earl Graham, Delroy “DG” Graham and Wayne “Chappy” Graham; brother-in-law Roy I. Benjamin Sr.; and sister-in-law, Karrel Daniels; special cousins, Doris-Mae Williams and Dale Swan; special friends, Cynthia Romney, Muriel “Murie” Lettsome, Aurelia “Arie” Donovan, Gloria Davis, Rita Samuel, Era Joseph, Joyce Edwards, Miriam “Muddy” Prince, Elaine McClean, Harriet Gordon, and Celestie McBean-Kean; nieces, Laverne Martin, Patricia Graham, Patricia A. Benjamin, Aretha A. Benjamin, Kamila M. Benjamin, Adia O. Benjamin, Laverne Sewer, Sherimae Phillips, Debbie Camacho-Alleyne, Aisha Milligan, Akia Milligan-Rush, Ara Milligan, Abrianna Milligan, Abrina Milligan, Brenda Graham, Lynette Nicco, Jennifer Graham-Thomas, Jeminesse Graham, Jada Graham, Jacquelin Graham, Lorraine LoLo Graham-Auguste, Rochella Mussington and Shewayne Graham; nephews, Reginald A. Petersen, Ronald Petersen, Warren E. Petersen, Elroy Graham, James “JJ” Graham, Jeremy Graham, Warren Graham, Allen Graham, Elroy Sewer, Jermaine Paris, Aubrey “Papito” Milligan, Rodney Barbel, Malik and Rasheem Williams, Wayne and Dwayne Dennis and Wayne Graham Jr.; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at Frederick Evangelical Lutheran Church, followed by a service at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
Janice Imelda Maynard-Stancliffe
Relatives and friends, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Janice Imelda Maynard-Stancliffe, who died Oct. 22, in Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eugenie (Frazy) Maynard; and her, son, Deon Maynard.
She leaves to mourn her father, Elihu Maynard; husband, Edward Stancliffe; three children: daughter, Carla Blake; sons, Marvin Stancliffe and Jason Stancliffe; stepchildren, Jasmine Weeks in Nevis; Blandel Browne in Nevis; and Llewelyn Paris in Nevis; sister, Dr. Bianca Maynard; two brothers, Clement Maynard and Nicholas Maynard; brother-in-law, Conrad Stancliffe; six grandchildren, Joy Maynard, Zavier Stancliffe, Jahkeim Bourgeios, Nyjah Bourgeois, Caleed Garvey and Caleeda Garvey; niece, Saydaisa Maynard; nephews, Tyrone Christian Jr., Makim Christian and Nicholas Maynard Jr.; great-nieces, Tyler and Journey Christian; aunts, Dorice Dorsett, Eda Gumbs; uncle, Amboise Stuart and family; special cousin, Rosina Stuart, Albert “Bun” Larmony, and Elroy “Ojiah” Stuart.
Also special friends, Gloria Conner, Rose Brooks, and Angela Carty; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, at Blyden Memorial Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.