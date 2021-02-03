The loving family of Janet Augustine Joseph sadly announces her passing on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the age of 68 in Florida.
Janet was the third child out of 10 to her mother, Henrietta Meade, who is deceased; and her father, John "Johnny" Meade, who is also deceased.
Janet Augustine Joseph was survived by her husband (the love of her life) Darius Joseph; son,
Haynes Joseph; daughters, Kady Joseph, Crystal Morris; grandchildren, Jesse Joseph, James Wheaton, Jami Wheaton, Adanya Morris, Haynes Joseph Jr., David Joseph, Adrian Joseph, Heart Joseph; sisters, Annette Meade, Ethlyn Meade; brothers, Franklyn Meade, James Meade, Reuben Meade, Joseph Meade, Leroy Meade; nephews, Reugen Meade, Deon Meade, Leon Meade, Jason Meade; nieces, Kadhira Meade, Leslie Ann Gould, Jessica Meade, Jenere Meade, Julicia Meade; great-nephews, Malieek Meade, Makai Meade; great-nieces, Tishauna Gould, Jenika Meade, Regenae Meade, Ava-Monae’ Meade; great-grandniece, R’jaiya Meade; special niece-in-law, Jillian “Pinky” Seales; sister-in-law, Germaine Lord; brother-in-law, John Michael Joseph; daughter-in-law, Brandi Joseph; son-in-law, Hilary Morris; special and close friends,
Angela “Judy” Sutherland, Carmen Davis, Marsha Collins, Jenecia Elliot, Joycelyn Hodge, Jenice Vanheyningen, Sylvia Carter; and other family members, relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing for the late Janet Joseph will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 13, at Mt. Zion Church of God from 9 to 11 a.m., with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
