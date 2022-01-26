We announce the passing of Janet Fahie, better known as “JIP.”
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ilene Greaves.
She is survived by her father, Granville Parsons; daughter, La Vida Christian;
sons, Alford Martin Jr. and Keshawn Archibald; grandchildren, La’ Nya James, Logan Pemberton, Lanera Phillip; godchild, Ka’Mia Joseph; brothers, Lucien Greaves, Charles Smith, Dave Richards, Don Pickering, Ornald and Noel Hodge, Antonio, Kevin, Clive, Nevin and Devin Parsons; sisters, Luciana Liburd, Sylvia Felix, Dunicia Adams, Angela Mills, Maria Hoyer, Sherry Stoutt, Darlene Potter, Sharlene Parsons; aunts, Iona Thomas, Beatrice Wiltshire, Yevette Matthias, Brenda Lee Parsons; uncles, Walter Crandall, Rudell Parsons; special cousin, Bereniece Parsons; sister-in-law, Roslyn Hodge;
brothers-in-law, Cecil Liburd, Elridge Adams, Clifton Stoutt; nephews, Jemmoi Carty, Jevon Daniel, Gregory and Dudley Penn, Dwight Adams, Jeremy Hodge, Denison Lewis; nieces, Lynnae Hodge, Janelle Hodge, Mia Hodge, Taia Hodge, Kendi Stephen, Delariise Penn, Tanika and Kishanna Adams, Latifah and Chinwe Lewis, Monee Smith; special friends, Joan Browne, Gwenie Todman, Loraine Seeley, Muriel Sasso, Floyd Bassue, Kyza Callwood, Jacqueline Alexander, Lakisha Deshatlo and family, Norene, Lurie and Cynthia King, and the Queen Louise family; many other relatives and friends.
The pallbearers are Alford Martin Jr., Keshawn Archibald, Lucien Greaves, Charles Smith, Jemmoi Carty and Noel Hodge. The honorary pallbearers are Arnold Hodge, Elridge Adams, Collister Fahie, Antonio Parsons, Gregory Penn, Jevon Daniel.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Feb. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Friday, Feb. 4, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
