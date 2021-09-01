Relatives and friends announce the death of Janet Icene Christopher Lettsome, also affectionately known as Mrs. Lettsome, on Aug. 15, 2021.
Mrs. Lettsome is survived by her three children, Kenneth Lettsome, Margo Lettsome and Aisha Lettsome; sisters, Erma Thomas, Julet Vanterpool and Pearlette Penn; daughter-in-law, Tamika Lettsome; son-in-law, Dike Matthew; seven grandchildren, Christopher Williams, Maya Lettsome, Kayla Lettsome, Tyrese Henry, Brandon Henry, Jayvyn Matthew and Aren Matthew; best friend, Clotilda E. Millin; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Wesley Methodist Church in Anna’s Retreat with the service celebrating the life of Mrs. Lettsome immediately following at 10 a.m. Internment will be at the Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
