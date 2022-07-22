It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public of the passing of our matriarch -– Janet Olive Mercer-Jennings, known to many as “Chick”.
Chick departed this life on July 3, 2022, in Long Island, New York, surrounded by her family.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law, and an excellent friend.
Janet was a native of Baugher’s Bay, Tortola, BVI, and a longtime resident of St. Thomas, USVI.
She is survived by her husband; Zekediah Jennings, Sr. sons, Zekediah Jennings, Jr., Dudley Jennings, Sr., daughter; Denise Valencia Jennings, daughter-in-law; May Roldan-Jennings; grandchildren, Latoya Malone, ZedeJanae Jennings, Dudley Jennings, Jr., Mikeah Jennings, Vejea Jennings, Melinda Sholder; brothers, Charles Mercer, James Mercer, Jr., MacArthur Mercer, Gerald Mercer, Sr., Ralph Mercer, Sr., Raymond “Mahassa The Engine” Mercer, Sr., Kenrick Mercer, Sr.; sisters, Millicent Eugenie Mercer, Pauline Fleming, Marva Mercer-Martin, Joan Mercer-Donahue; uncle, Bernard Penn; sisters-in-law, Lucinda Mercer, Laurie Mercer, Marlene Mercer, Jeanette Nurse-Mercer, Paulette Mercer, Merle Stephens, Carleta Jennings, Sally Jennings; brothers-in-law, Luther Fleming and Victor Donahue.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Millicent Penn-Mercer; father, James Emmanuel Mercer, Sr.; daughter, Janice Jennings; brother, Leonard Athilson Mercer; grandmothers, Clarita Penn-Shinnery, Mary Smith; grandfathers, Charles Mercer, Charles Penn; uncle, McKenzie Smith, Sr.; aunts, Adela Penn, Maria Penn-Hendricks, Edris Freeman-Lewis, Mildred Titley.
The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. today at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The celebration service for the life of Janet “Chick” Olive Mercer-Jennings will begin at 10 a.m., led by officiating minister, Father Leroy Cabey. She will be interred at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
