It is with a heavy heart that we inform the public of the passing of our matriarch – Janet Olive Mercer-Jennings, known to many as “Chick”. Chick departed this life on July 3rd in Long Island, New York surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, sister-in-law, and an excellent friend. Janet was a native of Baugher’s Bay, Tortola, BVI, and a longtime resident of St. Thomas, USVI. She is survived by her husband; Zekediah Jennings, Sr. sons, Zekediah Jennings, Jr., Dudley Jennings, Sr., daughter; Denise Valencia Jennings, daughter-in-law; May Roldan-Jennings, grandchildren, Latoya Malone, ZedeJanae Jennings, Dudley Jennings, Jr., Mikeah Jennings, Vejea Jennings, Melinda Sholder; brothers, Charles Mercer, James Mercer, Jr., MacArthur Mercer, Gerald Mercer, Sr., Ralph Mercer, Sr., Raymond “Mahassa The Engine” Mercer, Sr., Kenrick Mercer, Sr. sisters, Millicent Eugenie Mercer, Pauline Fleming, Marva Mercer-Martin, Joan Mercer-Donahue, uncle; Bernard Penn, sisters-in-law; Lucinda Mercer, Laurie Mercer, Marlene Mercer, Jeanette Nurse-Mercer, Paulette Mercer, Merle Stephens, Carleta Jennings, Sally Jennings and brothers-in-law, Luther Fleming and Victor Donahue. She was preceded in death by her mother; Millicent Penn-Mercer, father; James Emmanuel Mercer, Sr., daughter; Janice Jennings, brother; Leonard Athilson Mercer, grandmothers; Clarita Penn-Shinnery, Mary Smith, grandfathers; Charles Mercer, Charles Penn, uncle; McKenzie Smith, Sr., and aunts; Adela Penn, Maria Penn-Hendricks, Edris Freeman-Lewis, Mildred Titley. The first viewing will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. on July 21st at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M. on July 22nd at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The celebration service for the life of Janet “Chick” Olive Mercer-Jennings will begin at 10:00 A.M. led by officiating minister, Father Leroy Cabey. She will be interred at the Eastern Cemetery, located in Smith Bay.
