Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Janet Williams Liverpool, who died Nov. 29, 2019, in Florida.
Janet Williams Liverpool is survived by her children, Oliver Christopher and Sharon Barthlett; sisters, Valerie Petersen, Mavis Peterson and Eleanor Grant; brothers, Albert Williams, Alvin Grant, Vincent Grant, Wildred Grant; grandchildren, Able Barthlett, Shaikerra Christopher, Arjay Barthlett, Jordan and Jada Christopher, Deaja Ervin; nieces, Desiree Aniobi, Ann Riley, Lillian James, Sandra Riley, Cecelia Williams, Malta Janet Williams, Glenda Williams; nephews, Bashan D. Garcia, Imani R. Garcia, Ray Hendricks, Leuben, Rueben, Lionel, Rhudolph, Rhuedel, Vincent, Shawn Allamby, Karim Grant and Alex Phillips; great-niece, Kimberley Moreno; great-nephew, Wayne Brady; cousins, Tico, Warren, Myron Hendrickson, Brenda George, Marva Lang, Mary Thomas and Lyra Thomas-Harrigan; best friends, Lavern Gooding, Elaine McLean, Kathleen Wilson, Berneza Williams; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Nisky Moravian Church. The viewing will be at 11:30 a.m. with the service at 12:30 p.m. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery in Altona.
For online directions and condolences visit us at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
