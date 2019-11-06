Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Janice Alicia McBean, affectionately known as Jan Jan or JMac8, who passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 66.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ianthe V. Sprauve “Yantie”; and brothers, Alric “Rico”, Roy “Teen-Teen”, Liston “Tug” Canton and Melvin “Mellie Mac” McBean.
Janice Alicia McBean is survived by her son, A’Kyo T Farrell Sr. “Cinco”; sisters, Sonia McBean Doris “Big D” George; brothers, Edmund “Deplo” Steele, Louis “Skippy” McBean; grandsons, Amarye A. Farrell “Papa” A’Kyo T. Farrell Jr. “Papito”; granddaughters, A’Kyra I. Farrell “Kyra” Jaz-Lynn R. Farrell “Jazzy” Jae’Kyah J., Parker "Kyah"; nephew, Darren Canton “Napso”; nieces, Lisa, Erika, Loryn and Makeisha Canton, Kim Canton Daniels, Dana Canton-Jones and Joi R. Canton; great-nephews, Akeem and DeSean Thompson, Akim Cromwell Deigo and Santana Jones, Khai, Niko, Jamiel and Jamir Canton; great-nieces, Aniyah Lewis, Grace Daniels, D’Naria and Kezia Canton; goddaughter, Jah’Meyah Jeffers; godsons, Secori, Shamari and Shamoi Elmes, La’Ron Henry, Nakari Drew, Quamani Ross; special cousins, Joycelyn “Do-Do” Williams, Elise Phipps, Keith Davis Sr., Dilbert “Danco” Clendinen; cousins, Denise and Wayne “Puddin” Smith, Beverly Baptiste, Barbara Dennis, Edwin, Alvin and Evelyn “Tiny” Davis, Karen James, Raymond “Rocky Isaac, Richard, Rodney and Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Curt, Celeste, Clyde, Claude and Clive McBean, Karen and Lois Jacobs, June, Donna and Dwayne Francis, Editha, Durham, Carolyn, Keith and Kevin Martin, Leslie Sprauve, Marilyn Sprauve-David, Dario "Meco" Clendinen, Richard Baptiste II, Akeem Alguero, Darly Smith, Rashaan Chase, Lynique Burnett-Smalls, Raynelle Isaac, Raphel, Rodney, Raymond Garcia, Ameil Dennis, Monique Mark Angel and Dion David, Sheraine (Baby) Brewster Spivey, Alston Brewster Jr., and Neal Harrigan; sisters-in-law, Joan, Marsha and Ruby Canton, Lena Henley, Glencia Steele; step-nieces, Milagritos “Millie” Correa, Lezlee “Nena” Weaver; special friends, Laurel Joseph, Nina Fakunle, Jacqueline “Jackie” Williams, Mesha Esdaille, Bernadette Gillard, Jesima Jeffers, Queen Seriah Dabrio, Mario and Kareem Brown, Suni Abiff, Kymoi Harley, Dennis Knight Sr., Laurissa Prince, Ezekiel “Zeke” Prentice, Kwame Benjamin, William “Busit” Jeffers, Winston Turnbull, Telmelah Richardson, Joan Brathwaite; and many other relatives and friends, including the Sprauve, McBean Cantons, Davis, Farrell, Smith and Thompson family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
