We regret to announce the passing of Janice Arosa Frett-Challenger, who died Dec. 4, 2020.
The first viewing will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
She was survived by her husband, Freeston Challenger; sons, Jerome Chiddick, Rashon Lewis, Rashede Lewis Sr., Jamal Challenger Sr., Jermaine Challenger Sr.; daughter, Janisha Challenger-Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Kishmaal Smith Challenger, Kay-Sheree Davis-Chiddick, Ceairia Washington, Virginia Lewis, Kenisha Wilkinson; son-in-law, Danny Lawrence; brothers, Ralain Frett, Wayne Frett Sr., Verne Frett Sr., Troy Frett; sisters, Necia Meyers, Ita-Mae Frett; aunts, Pearla Industrious, Eva Mae Bailey, Ruby Nibbs, Gwendolyn Lettsome; sister-in-law, Vermalita Challenger; brothers-in-law, John Meyers Sr., Llewelyn Challenger, Sylvester Dickenson; nieces, Shenika Frett, Oresha Frett, Monee Frett, Makayla Frett, Monique Frett, Chai-Anne Frett, Layla Frett; nephews, John Meyers III, Jahmoi Meyers, Kameil Frett, Kie Frett, Verne Frett Jr., Wayne Frett Jr., Malachi Frett, Trimoi Frett, Ashoi Frett; grandchildren, Jeniqua Chiddick, Jerisha Chiddick, Kerisha Chiddick, Kahden Lewis, Rasaiya Lewis, Rashede Lewis Jr., Rayshaun Lewis, Ra’Nya Lewis, Raseim Lewis, Jamal Challenger Jr., Jamika Challenger, Jamira Challenger, Jamar Challenger, J’Moia Challenger, J’Mia Challenger, Ja’Niya Challenger, Keairia Challenger, Jermaine Challenger Jr., JazAnea Challenger, J’Mani Challenger, Ja’Riya Challenger, Kh-Mourei Gumbs, DyLáuni Lawrence; godchildren, Shequeeda Sylvester, I’Vanya Hobson, Jheanique Guishard, Jheayan Guishard, Andrea George; adopted granddaughter, Ty-Nisha Robin; godmother, teacher Jenny; special cousins, Allia Todman (aunty Diana); close friend, Vernell Percival-Stevens; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.