It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jaquan George, age 21, of St. Thomas, USVI. Jaquan departed this life on Feb. 20, 2023, in St. Thomas.
Jaquan was preceded in death by his father, Rueben “Snooks” Penn. He is survived by his mother, Sheba George; grandmother, Roney George; adopted parents, Marilyn Michael and Andrea Lee; brothers, Jaquanie Attwood, Raquan and Randy Penn; sisters, Shereka and Shebreka Penn; aunt, Keiya George; uncles, James (Toney) George and Dalton (Mookie) George; special cousins, Goldene Martin, Veronica Francis, Walim John, Marelva Barthlette, Cashawn and Junior Peters, Vere Joseph, Kawasi Raymo, Shirley Thomas, Jerrieme Caines, Rueben Richards, Deborah John; the class of IEKHS 2019 and many other friends and relatives.
The first viewing is at Blyden Memorial Chapel on March 23, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held the next day on March 24, 2023, at Memorial Moravian Church. The second viewing will take place at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.