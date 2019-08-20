Jay D. Diggs Sr. died Aug. 6, 2019.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at New Herrnhut Church, with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Brookman Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Jay D. Diggs Jr., William Richardson; daughters, Risa Diggs, Roshawn Richardson; grandchildren, Ri’Kaya Remy, Dominick Remy; sister, Leona Petersen; sisters-in-law, Shirley Lewis, Mira Diggs; aunts, Bernice Diggs, Eulee Pickering, Amanda Fields; special nieces, Rosemarie Jackson, Angela Lewis; nieces, Laverne Rosado, Arnell Comissiong, Annette Cummings, Tashika Diggs, Cherise Diggs, CaSandra Diggs, Christine Muniz; nephews, Alvin Lewis, Avery Lewis, Antonio Lewis, Louis Lewis; goddaughters, Siobhan Scott, Michanne Hodge; special companion, Lilas Francis; special friends, Gertrude Jones, Glen A. Breedy, Deo "Man Gone" Forbes, Calvin "Boopsie" Harris, Micheal "Ras Mike" Scatliffe, Conway "Connie" Thomas, Glenroy "Fiba" Stevens, Benson "Puppy Ben" Bassue, Audwyn "Big One" Hill, Tadpole and Wes, Wenworth Prentice, Thesha Audain, Javiate Brin, Malcolm "Mallie" Rhymer, Peter Ryner, Micheal "Mike" Hodge, Walter "Wallo" Freeman, Elroy "Bushman" Flaharty.
