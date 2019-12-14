Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Jean Barzey Ryan, affectionally known as "Barzey," who passed Dec. 6, 2019, peacefully at her resident after a long battle with cancer.
She retired after working 30 years in the Community Health office at Schneider Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnita Forbes; sons, Calvin, aka Keba, Barzey, Aldix, aka Garnet, Callwood; and sisters, Gloria Williams and Shelia Williams.
She is survived by her husband, John Richard Ryan; mother in the Lord, Emantina Etienne; children, Sherilyn Gordon, Terrance Davis; adopted son, Akijah Newton; grandchildren, Davidson Tavernier Jr., Taiyana Phillip, Kyle and Kathlene Davis, Mercedes Maduro, Alecia Callwood, Tamya Davis; great-granddaughter, Kioree Davis; special sister, Juliet Alexander, other sisters, Joan Forbes, Selina Le Blanc, Eudora Hyman, Ingrid Bisette, Olivia Gibson, Emily Peters; apoted sister, Kathleen Fredrick; brothers, Pastor Alfred Forbes, Monroe Forbes, Carr Forbes; special cousins, Judith Lewis and Katrina Sotorie, Margret Swanson; special brothers- in-law, Charles Garnet Alexander, Jimmy Peters and others too numerous to mention; uncles, Edward Browne, Delio Browne; aunt, Lena Browne; sister-in-law, Lornette Forbes; daughters-in-law, Sandra Barzey, Natasha Espirit Callwood; son-in-law, Leslie V. Gordon; special care givers, Taiyana Phillip, Jim Peters, and Marvin Williams, many nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Also acknowledged is Pastor Dennis Estridge and members of the Pentecostal Church and Pastor Alejandro and the Full Body EPC.
The first viewing is at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church in Anna's Retreat on Dec. 21. The service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
The family requests that festive colors be worn.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
