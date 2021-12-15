It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jean P. Greaux Jr.
Jean departed this life on Nov. 30, 2021. He was a communications specialist who researched, reported, and delivered his finds on the air, in print, and in person. Jean was an intellectual and a gifted spokesperson throughout his career. The Virgin Islands community has lost a sovereign son who was a time capsule of V.I. history, music and culture with an emphasis on the Frenchtown community.
Jean was preceded in death by his parents, Rita M. Greaux and Jean Philippe Greaux.
Jean is survived by his companion, soulmate and best friend, Sheryll L. Johnson; stepdaughters, Melanie, Kelcie and Lauren “Laurie” Bengoa; uncles, Rene Quetel and Axel Magras; aunt, Cecilia A. Quetel; brother”, Christopher Quetel (Fazia); “sisters“ , Brenda L. Quetel-Gibs (Bernard), Gail Danet Joseph (Terrence) and Lynn A. Millin; cousins, Mona Quetel Spenceley (Jonathon), Lorraine Turbe (Jean), Irene Woodson (John); godchildren, Takia and Té Asia Joseph, Savanah Gabriel and Luke Quetel; former wife, Joanne D. Berry Greaux; and his mentor, Randolph H. “Randy” Knight.
He is also survived by his extended family of godchildren, godbrothers, godsisters, other relatives, close and special.
There will be a private viewing on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral at 9 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of St. Thomas.
Funeral Arrangements are under care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.