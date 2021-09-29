The Olive family regrets to inform the public of the passing of our patriarch, Mr. Jean “Popol” Olive, who passed on Sept. 8, 2021.
Mr. Olive was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Olive; mother, Louise Baptiste-Olive; wife; Evelyn A. Olive; sisters, Theresa Aubain and Rita Gumbs; brothers, Joseph, and Jules Olive; and son, Gerard Olive.
He is survived by his six children, Angela Olive, Marie Giddings, Geraldine Lima, Thomas Olive Sr., Lawrence Olive Sr. and Patrick Olive Sr; adopted son, Nicholas Jackman; brother-in-law, John E. Gumbs; son-in-law, Donald Giddings; daughters-in-law, Heather, Laverne and Moressa Olive; 21 grandchildren, Jada and Pablo Concepcion, Heather and Diego Lima III, Dean Wheatley Jr., Brandon and Santineech Simon, Tamra, Tara, Thorne and Thomas Olive Jr., Rebekah, La’Shae, La’Jahnique, La’Jahnni and Lawrence Olive Jr., Akima Blyden, Monetrick, J’Quan, J’Vante and Patrick Olive Jr.; 24 great-grandchildren, Jovel Concepcion, Bella and Diego Lima IV, Joshua Greenaway, Jaiden Henley, Leilani, Aaliyah and Amaiyah Hansen, Ta’Mya Davis, Ta’Mira Morton, T’Niyah, Trinity, Tiara, Tristen and Treasure Olive, Shawn’Te, Anthony, Shawn’Ae and Rae’Shawn Callwood, Caison Gilpin, Azaiaha, Serenity, Amajesty and Azion Watkins; four nieces, Renee Pugh, Debbie Gotterup, Luana Lewis and Linda Maratea; nine nephews, Dominique, Steven and Christopher Olive, Michael Aubain, Alfred Gumbs, Wayne Harrigan, Gregory, Julien and Patrick Gumbs; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. The final viewing will be Friday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown with funeral services to be held immediately after.
The family requests your compliance with all COVID guidelines that may be in place at each location during all services.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
