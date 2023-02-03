Jean-Robert Alfred was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Sep. 20, 1942, to Leon Alfred and Bertha Pressoir. The eighth of 10 children, Jean-Robert grew up in a loving and interesting household, headed by his father Leon, a lion of a man well known in Port-au-Prince for his legal and political expertise. Jean-Robert migrated to the U.S. in 1960 and soon enrolled in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served honorably for four years, two of which were spent on a ship that toured the world. During his subsequent college and law school years at the University of California at Los Angeles, Jean-Robert met his wife, Naomi Gjelten, and the two were married in 1969.
Shortly after the birth of their first child, Gregory, in 1972, Jean-Robert and Naomi Alfred moved to St. Croix, where Jean-Robert initially worked for Legal Services of the Virgin Islands before starting his private law practice in 1974. Jean-Robert continued this law practice for the next 40 years, working in a variety of areas including real estate, insurance defense and general litigation. Jean-Robert was widely respected in the Virgin Islands legal community for his legal acumen, his kindness to others, his integrity and his considerable oratory skills and legendary wit. Fluent in seven languages, including his native Kreyol and French, Jean-Robert was often called upon to assist members of the Haitian immigrant community in the Virgin Islands. He also was deeply involved in efforts to reform the Virgin Islands political system as a member of the Committee for Municipal Government that was active during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Jean-Robert was a longtime resident of Christiansted town, where Jean-Robert also based his law practice. He and his wife restored two significant historical properties in Christiansted: the Apothecary Hall Courtyard where they based a restaurant and law office, and the family’s home at #3 Hill St. Jean-Robert was a lover of historical architecture, Caribbean antique furniture and artwork, and served as a member of the Historic District Preservation Committee for many years. Walking the streets of Christiansted with Jean-Robert felt like walking with an unofficial mayor of the town, with his large smile and kind eyes greeting countless people at almost every step.
Above all, Jean-Robert was a family man, a father of four children with his wife Naomi, and a grandfather to ten. Jean-Robert leaves behind his beloved family: his wife, Naomi Alfred; children, Gregory Alfred, MD, Laurent “Tippy” Alfred (wife Selamawit Desta), Jean-Pierre “Uzziyahu” Alfred, and Kristen Alfred; his grandchildren, Saba Alfred, Tsehai Alfred, Hadar Alfred, Yared Alfred, Oreyah Alfred, Elisha Alfred, Nimai Alfred, Tahel Alfred, Sage Alfred and Sephira Alfred; his sisters, Monique Powell, Luison Balthazar, Michele Dumont and Marie-Denise Shelton; and numerous nieces and nephews residing in the U.S., Haiti and France.
A funeral service for Jean-Robert Alfred will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, St. Croix, VI, with a burial service to follow at Christiansted Cemetery. The family of Jean-Robert Alfred appreciates and is thankful for all of the fond memories and expressions of condolences shared by members of the St. Croix community.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.