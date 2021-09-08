Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jeanette Patricia Petersen on Aug. 20, 2021, at the age of 62.
Jeanette Patricia Petersen is survived by her sons, Sharimo Wheatley and Shakimo Wheatley; daughter, Marianela Caraballo and Marialena Caraballo; brothers, Leo Petersen, Roy Petersen, and Louis Jr. Petersen; sister, Sonia Petersen; nephews, Elroy (Zeke) Colmarbach, Vernon Byron, Eugene Williams Petersen, Roy Petersen Jr. Ewan Petersen; nieces, Monique Petersen, Gemmah Francis Smith, Latoya Bryon, Aisha Petersen, Nilda Morciglio-Hodge, Lucille Petersen, Letrice Petersen, Khanna Petersen, Stella Petersen, Lizette Turnbull Smith; and grandchildren too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing Friday, Sept. 10, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wesley Methodist Church. The service will begin at 10 a.m. The boy will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
