Jeanette Yolanda Duzant Cohn, age 77, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Aug. 8, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. She was born in Frenchtown to Jean Baptiste Leopold and Marie Uranie (Gumbs) Duzant in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School. In her teenage years, she was first- runner up for Carnival Queen in 1961. Jeanette met the love of her life, Garry Louis Cohn, who was a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Norfolk, Va. Garry and Jeanette continued a long-distance relationship for three years. Garry returned to the island after his discharge from the Navy to live near Jeanette. Soon after Jeanette and Garry married on June 22, 1961.
Jeanette and Garry began their life together in New Jersey, raising a family of four children. In 1989, after her children were mostly grown, they moved to St. Augustine. Jeanette was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She loved caring for her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening and enjoyed keeping her home beautiful all year long. Jeanette was a devout Catholic from an early age and was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Jeanette was loved by her family, church and the community, and she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Cohn Sr.; and grandson, Jeremy.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years of marriage, Garry L. Cohn of St. Augustine; daughters, Patricia “Paddy” Kemp (Marcus) of New Jersey, Kimberly Reeves (Billy) of St. Augustine; son, Garry Cohn Jr. of Dublin, Ireland; brother, Rudolph Duzant of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Christopher, and Michael Cohn, Aemelia, Jordan, and Lucas Reeves, Gabriella Jones; and great-grandson, Micah.
She was also survived by many other brothers and sisters who live all around the world.
A visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 12, at St. John’s Family Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass on Friday, Aug. 13, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with Father Edward Murphy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.