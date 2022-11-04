It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of or our beloved Jeanne “Miss Rona” Medard, who passed away at her daughter’s residence on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022. she was 95 years old.
Left to mourn are her six children, Linda Alexander, Christina Charles, Hermit Medard, Camilla Medard, Joanna “JOJO” Talbert and Simeon Medard; one brother, Tarrington Paul of St Lucia; one sister, Sanda Emmanuel; 14 grandchildren, Robert “Nayah “Paul, Omri Alexander, Bill Alexander, Sherniel Paul, Manasha Paul, Keon Charles and Jade Medard, Dorita Medard–Lattany, Kenny Medard, Zain Medard, Joseph Talbert Jr, Selene Medard and Josh Medard, all residing in the USVI, Canada and the U.S.She had 21 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Amide Paul; two sons-in-law, Morgan Charles and Joseph “Joe-Jo” Talbert; two daughters-in-law, Glenda Medard and Rita Medard. Also left to mourn are a special neice, Christine Clauzel and her family; her caregiver, Sylvie St Valle; special friend, Elius ‘Marro” Gabriel and many nieces, nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for Jeanne ‘Miss Rona’ Medard will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Cassi Hill.
Interment will be in Eastern Cemetery. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
