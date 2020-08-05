The family of the late Jeannette Maybel Huggins-Webster is saddened to announce her passing on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Alfredo "Fredo" Huggins and Lilian "Rose" Prentice-Huggins; nephews, Antoinio ''Tonce" Callwood, Cecil Huggins and Mario Huggins.
Jeannette is survived by her husband, Stephen "Lyle" Webster; children, Glenroy Huggins (Diane) Orlando, Fla., Tessa Huggins (St. Thomas), Sharon Warner (Davin) Nevis, Larrell, Steven(Kimberly), Mitch and Atoya Webster (St. Thomas); sisters, Violet Somersall, Joan Huggins-Gomez (Todd) (Orlando, Fla.), Claudette Prentice and Joycelyn (Yvette) Huggins (St. Thomas), Genevieve Prentice-Thomas (Aldrick) New York; brothers, Junior Huggins and Alfred"Copter" Prentice (St. Thomas), Miller Huggins (Tampa, Fla.) and Wendell Huggins (Atlanta, Ga.); aunts, Lillian Prentice (Nevis) and Christina Hicks (St. Croix); grandchildren, Glenroy Jr., Trevon, Carlton, Kimesha, Deborah Huggins (Florida), Akeem Paris (Missouri) and Jovanty Paris (England), Shayniqua, and Steven Webster Jr. (St. Thomas), Mac-Keda Smith and Shelston Davis (Nevis), Khamari and Ka lea Jarvis and Alexis Wood (St. Thomas); great-grands, Noah, Nylah, Emmanuel Huggins, Kymoni Laningo and Rylee Paris( Fla.); nieces, Charmaine George-Monsanto (Alcello) Delaware, Roxanne Callwood, Francesann Somersall (Orlando, Fla.), Yvette Huggins (New York), Celine Huggins (Tampa, Fla.), La Toya Huggins-Hendrickson, Jeneva and Michelle Callwood, Precious Huggins (St. Thomas), Lene Huggins (Atlanta, Ga.); nephews, Olsen "JunJun" Christian Jr., Miller Huggins Jr., Alverne Emmanuel (Atlanta, Ga.), Thomas Somersall Jr., and Jamal Gomez, Anselmo Callwood (Orlando, Fla.), Wendell Huggins, Jr., (New York), Kadeem Huggins (Cleveland, Ohio), Gregory Huggins, Ira Callwood, Alvino Emmanuel and Terance Somersall (St. Thomas).
She is also survived by her brother-in-laws, Maclean Webster and wife Zelma (Anguilla), Leander "Bull" Bryan and wife Veronica Bryan (Anguilla); sister-in-laws, Genevieve Thompson and husband Derek Thompson (St. Thomas), Zelmera Valasquez and husband Carlson Velasquez (St. Martin).
Jeannette is also survived by a host of family members, including the Webster, Huggins, Prentice, Callwood Somersall, Francis, Stapleton and many friends and family in Nevis, St. Kitts, Anguilla, New York, Canada; and nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Turnbull's Funeral Home. The service will follow at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 1.
