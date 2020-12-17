We regret to announce the passing of Jefferson Titus.
The viewing will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was survived by his aunts, Angie Charles, Hazel Charles, Helena Charles, Carolyn Charles, Lucinda Joseph, Irose Smith, Ilma Davis, and Yvonne Warner; uncles, Calvin Charles, Randolph Charles, Rudolph Charles, Archibal Charles, Alvins Charles, Andray Charles, Leon Charles, Wade Charles, Richard Charles; brothers, Keithroy Titus, Ian Titus, Jermaine Titus; sisters, Yolanda Titus, Goldine Martin, Lucinda Jacobs, Lynette Okwesa; nieces, Waneka Douglas, Alanya Serrano, Marelva Peters and Tashina Peters; nephews, Jakel Bell, Jahlek Richardson, Alanie Serrano, Cashorn Peters, Euclid Peters, Jerrieme Caines; cousins, Steven James, Nathalie Charles, Nagiee Tomlinson, Tyler Tomlinson, Akim Charles, Akedia Witter, Kevin Charles, Henderson St. Barnard, Renisha Charles, Anisha Charles; special friends, Garden Street brothers and Bordeaux brothers and numerous friends to mention as the list goes on.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.