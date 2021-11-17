Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, for Jeffrey Tyrone Majette.
The viewing will be on Nov. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The home going ceremony will be held Nov. 27, at Wesley Methodist Church, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Edris Parsons; sister, Erinn Martin-Seay; daughter, Akilah Estrada-Majette; aunts, Muriel Sellers and Patricia “Treysha” Parsons; uncles, Albert, Patrick, James and Paul “Bagga” Parsons, and Rev. Canon Julian M. Clarke; nieces, Egypt and Emery Seay; nephews, Ethan Seay; grandmother, Caroline “Bessie” Parsons; honorary brothers, Lynn Fredericks and Gregory “Jamma” Rhymer; great-aunts, Leona Escalera and Dr. Arthurlyn Thomas; great-uncles, Capt. Wendell Parsons (Tortola) and Alvin Brown; cousins, Jawara and Jahsheba Williams, Jahli Galloway, Ahmad, Patrick “Jamal,” Jahima, Janae, Jimmique, Jasmine and Jacqueline Parsons, Khiyana Parsons-Brown; Cecelia Walker and Marcus Clarke; special cousin, Oliver “Sonny Cow” Wilson; special friends, Brenda, Jenevieve, Jewell, Judy and Lindy Fredricks, Shannon Yearwood, Debra Turnbull, Dexter Moore, Rupert “Trooper” Walters and family; Wayne Hansen, Errol “Skeebo” Rodgers, Athniel “Chammy” Blyden, Carlton “Ital” Dowe, Charles “Sputty” and Louis “Lo Lo” Willis, Valentine “Capt.” Gumbs,” Jerome “Chopper” John, Renee Rhymer and Emery Rhymer, Alphonso “Ali” Hanley and Roy and Leona Battiste.
He is also survived by members of 1969-1977 PAL Little/Pony Baseball Team; Jesters Baseball AA Team; Wayne Aspinal Bears; PMP Garden Basketball Brothers Team; Rebels Football Team; CAHS Chicken Hawks Football/Basketball team; Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1978; the Mahogany Estate’s past and present families; and other friends and family too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
