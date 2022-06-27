Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jennifer Blake on June 15, 2022, at the age of 72.
Jennifer Blake is survived by her sons, Kevin Callwood, Jason Callwood, Jermaine Callwood , Karim Callwood, and Shawn Blake; siblings, Aurelia Donovan, Joyce Charles, Thelma McDowell, Alford Richards, Oswin Richards; daughters-in-law, June Ritter, Erica Callwood, and Karrelyn Blake; grandchildren, Kenisha Callwood, Kishma Ottley, Kyrah Ottley, Kyannah Ottley, Kareem Ottley, Kenique Lewis, Elijah Callwood, Jordan Callwood, Josiah Callwood, Jaden Callwood, Ahjende’ Callwood, K’vante Ruan, K’moy Callwood, Kerianna Callwood, Shanicia Blake, Floristine Blake, Laurent Lake III, Laurence Lake; family, Carolyn Brewley, Deborah Charles, Lawrence Charles II, Earl Charles, Denise Charles Clarke, Melissa Cummins, Earl Brewley Jr., Caleeb Breweley. Janelle Callwood, Darnelle Hazelwood, Winnaye Clarke, Lawrence Charles III, LaTiffany Charles, La’Nae Charles, La’Quoia Charles, La’Nique Charles, Earl Charles Jr., Kareem Charles, Kadeen Charles, Akime Charles, Robert McDowell, Oswin Richards, Keith Richards, Kim Richards Bonelli, Kenya Richards, Robert Richards, Donna Richards, Joel Richards, Juel Richards, Jamal Richards, Sharon Richards, Alford Richards Jr., Thea Richards, Teri Richards, Tavia Richards, Thalia Richards, Tayhira Richards, Myron Richards, Tyrell Richards, Tevon Richards, Peggy Smith, Pamela Smith, Kim Smith, Jasmine Smith, Ingrid Smith, Alberto Smith Jr., Henry Powell, Faye Robinson, Leayle Robinson, Winifred Powell-Bell, Alda Powell-Santos, Edith Powell, Ruth Powell Chinnery, Edris Powell, Clarice Powell, Patricia Powell-Mitchell, Morvel January, Morvel Vanterpool, Jewel Powell, Jewell Powell-Charles, Warren Powell, Samuel Powell, Patrice Donovan, Henito Donovan, Kenneth Donovan, Tiffany Chesterfield, Arkeel Chesterfield, Sian Donovan, Stephanie Miller, Jasmine Grey, Barbara James, Alphonse James, Marilyn Chambers, Valencia Danet, Catherine James, Allison Spencer, Jeremy Ronan, Jonelle Ronan, J’nique Ronan, Jacqueline Arnold, Beulah A. Pinney, and so many more; special friends, Charles Cypre, Charlene Cypre and Cypre family, Rosetta Fleming, Rosetta Milliner, Mavis Queenie Davis, Stephony Cindy Francis, Melony Francis, Mona Mingo, June Warner, Vernell Percival-Stevens, Whitfield (Pickett) Joseph, Gloria Davis, Monet Davis, members of the Friendly Circle Society, landlord - Charles Ulysses and caretaker Gracia Yuleisi and family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, July 1, at the Fredrick Lutheran Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Evelyn Marie Messer James, born March 29, 1931, entered eternal rest peacefully in her home at Estate LaGrange, Frederiksted, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Vernell Evelyn Marie Messer James, born March 29, 1931, entered eternal rest peacefully in her home at Estate LaGrange, Frederiksted, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the age of 91. She was the 10th of 12 children born to Carl and Catherine Messer of Estate Annaly, St. Croix, and the widow of Gustav A. James Sr.
Mrs. James, an alumna of George Washington University, Washington, D.C., and Pace University, New York, was first and foremost a wife, mother, homemaker, and an excellent seamstress. She retired from the government of the Virgin Islands after 25 years of service, ending her career as the Territorial Senior Health Plan Developer. Mrs. James and her late husband, Gustav A. James Sr., were founders of the committee to restore the Mother of Perpetual Help Chapel at Estate Montpellier. She was owner of Carl-Michael’s Clothing and Fabric Boutique in Frederiksted for 12 years. Being a proud daughter of the soil, she was extremely happy with her work at Our Town Frederiksted, Inc., where she served as executive director and worked tirelessly to fulfill the mission of revitalizing her beloved town. She was an elected member of the Virgin Islands Board of Elections for many years. She was a founding member of the St. Croix chapter of the Business and Professional Women organization.
The Royal Palm grove that graces LaGrange was Evelyn Messer James’ final project. She successfully sprouted and planted more than 1,000 Royal Palm trees that now stand tall and majestic as she was.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Augustus Messer (1890-1971) and Catherine Battiste Messer (1892-1967); husband, Gustav A. James Sr. (1919-1983); siblings, Alvin, Eileen, Lionel, Christian, Charles, Gerald, Crecencia, Leona, Ann-Eliza, and Christian V. Messer; son, Kevin I. G. James; grandsons, Hasani Fitzgerald and Zion James; and sons-in-law, Tyrone R. Hecker, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya.
She is survived by her sister, Clarissa Messer Petersen; daughters, Magnolia Fitzgerald, Erna Lynch, Grete “Patsy” Garcia, Laurel Hecker, and Jennifer Njoya; sons, Winfield G. James, Gustav A. James, Wayne A. G. James, J.D., and Carl Michael James; sons-in-law, John M. Lynch and Kwame Garcia Sr.; daughters-in-law, Mary M. Dupigny, Ashley Gray; special family friend, Dr. Gilbert Sprauve; granddaughters, Vinya Lynch Agbor, Tracy Lynch Bhola, Esq., Oceana James, Layla Hecker Thompson, Sharifa Garcia, Luanda Garcia Chamberlain, Dominique James, Savannah A. James, Kennedy James, Mikhala James, Ciera James, Ashanti James, and Aaliyah James; grandsons, Chinua Jn-Baptiste, Nkosi James, Jelani James, Khalfani Garcia, Nassor James, Gustavo Garcia, M.D., Karlton S. James, William D. James, Matthew D. James, Faisal Umaru, Nile James, Kwame Garcia Jr., Khalil James, Carl Michael “CJ” James Jr. Cambridge James and Ajani James; nieces and nephews, Anna C. Thompson, Aminah Saleem, Joan Felix, Wanda Morris, Valerie Petersen, Violet Petersen, Corrine Milligan, Catherine “Cathy”’ Messer, Anthony Messer, Lionel A. Messer, Jr., Almeric Messer, Christian Messer, and Sheldon Messer; great-granddaughters, Kelsey Bhola, Alexandra Bhola, Savannah Jn-Baptiste, Nyoka Jn-Baptiste, Chloe Jn-Baptiste, Siani James, Ava Encarnacion, Amaya Faith Garcia, Isla James, Nova James, and Summer Chamberlain; great-grandsons, Sterling Gaston, Nkush Jayden James, Christian Agbor, Chagus Agbor, Tafari Jn-Baptiste, Sekhem James, Makonnen James, Aqil James-Umaru, Khamari James, Yeshaia James, and Eros James; great-great-grandchild, Elena Bonilla; grandsons-in-law, Krisendat Bhola, Christian Agbor, Esq., Matthew Chamberlain; special great-nephew, Michael Thompson; nieces, and nephews-in-law, Odetta Simmons, Samantha Holliday, Faye Boschulte, Valarie James, Renee Matta, Rudine Williams, Gertrude Allen, Juliet James, Judith James, Sherlene Jones, Arthur Petersen Jr., Deron James, Otto James Jr., Jason James, Ivan “Ponco” James, Ivan “Canito” James, Elmo James, Anthony James, Taj James, Ivan I. James, Kai Otto James, Hugh James, Halvor James, Olando James and numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great- nieces, and a couple of great-great-great-nephews; caregivers, Millicent Miller, Christine Mitchel and Cynthia Rigobert and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of life service will be held July 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Frederiksted, St. Croix, USVI. The viewing is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the service is at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at St. Patrick Catholic Church Graveyard in Frederiksted.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to James Memorial Funeral Home. Percival-Stevens, Whitfield (Pickett) Joseph, Gloria Davis, Monet Davis, members of the Friendly Circle Society, landlord-Charles Ulysses and caretaker Gracia Yuleisi and family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Friday, July 1, at the Fredrick Lutheran Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
OBITUARIES
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.