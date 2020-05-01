Jens Elvin Todman, who was born Oct. 16, 1961, died April 25, 2020.
He was survived by his wife, Cheryl Roberts Todman; children, Jennelye, Jennell and Jecoi Todman; grandchildren, Jeleah and Jason Cargill; siblings, Maurice Todman and Monique Todman Matthews; nieces, Nikysha and Aniqua Matthews; nephew, Will Smith; mother-in-law, Rita Thompson; father-in-law, Leon Roberts; sisters-in-law, Nicole Roberts, Luanne Roberts, Lynell Roberts Walters Deborah Randle, Delia Bellamy; brothers-in-law, Jerome Georges, Jimmy Georges, John Lourdon; special friends, Bertrand Samuel, Douglas Watson, Horace Lewis, Gary Matthias, Clayton Phipps, Joseph “Blacky” Testamark, Shandale Francis and the V.I. Posse Team; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The body was cremated. The service took place at Victory Chapel in Casselberry, Florida.
