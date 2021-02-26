Family and friends are advised of the passing of Jerilyn M. Sylvester in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alfredo Rafael (Freddy) Sylvester Sr.,; and her brother, Keith L. Sylvester.
She is survived by her mother, Gloria Downing Davis; sisters, Stephanie Sylvester-Fahie and Carol Sylvester; brothers, Alfredo Sylvester Jr., Richard Sylvester, and Luis Sylvester; brother-in-law, Lowell Fahie; sister-in-law, Attorney General Denise George; aunts, Isa England, Elise Downing, Renelda Jefferson, Addelita Castro, Thelma Creque, and Melva Downing; uncles, Carl William Downing, Recaldo Creque, and Ronald Castro; nephews, Adrian Fahie and Cory Abramsen; nieces, Faith Fahie-Porras and Nia Sylvester; first cousins, Mary Alexis Rhymer, Janice A. Jeppesen, Carmen England-Terry, Recaldo Dessout, Julien Dessout, Roxanne Downing-Lettsome, Radmur Downing, Raquel Downing-Benjamin, Lisa Swan, Leon Swan, and Laura Rouse, Dr. Simone O. Heyliger, Patricia Rosado, Stephen Daniel, Tracy Francis-Oliver, and Courtney Francis, many more numerous cousins and relatives, and the Sylvester, Jennings, Barry, and Downing families.
The first viewing of Jerilyn M. Sylvester will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with services to follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will occur at Western Cemetery No. 2.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.