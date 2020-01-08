Jerome Davis
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jerome Davis on Dec. 15, 2019, at the age of 72.
Jerome Davis was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Davis; father, Joseph Hanley; siblings, Vivian Alcendor, Emanuel Davis, Sylvia Mannix.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Maria Arnold; children, Jaclyn T. Joseph Thomas, Denvor Davis, Yvette Davis Browne and Jeff Jerome Davis; grandchildren, Je’Quan Davis, Caleb Browne, Caliyah Browne, Aliko Davis, Je’Nique Davis, Jelanie Davis, Jaylen Davis and Kameron Benjamin; siblings, Bernice Herbert, Elvira Hanley and Yvette Francis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, Jan. 11, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The service begins at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For directions and condolences, visit hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Beatrice Percell
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Mrs. Beatrice Percell of St. Thomas and Tortola.
The first viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Turnbull’s funeral chapel.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tutu with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
She leaves to mourn 12 children, Irwin and Irvin Smith, Brenda Pierre-Louis, Franklin and Berenice Parsons; Bernice, Lionel, Clifford, Jeff and Jeffrie, Berecia and Derecia Percell; sisters, Delphine Robinson, Valdrina Smith, Dorothea Norman and Maybel Christopher; brother, Alfred Smith; 26 grandchildren, Neville Potter Jr., Nichole Potter-Dunrod, Rashawn Parsons and Deshawn Daly, Latoya, Kelani and Akeem Smith, Tamisha McBean, Dwayne, Akin and Tamia Percell, Jemini and De’Quonte Parsons, Kevin and Shaquilla Percell, Sugedy Maria Smith, Austin Percell, Shaniqua and Nekia Dawson, Jalisa, Kadejah, DA’Quan and Jaygan Percell, Clifford Jr. and Tatianna Percell and Fitzroy Dunrod; 33 great-grandchildren, Nicori and Kimori Potter, Shanai and N’Kaisha Smith, Jahcoi Callwood, Jahcori and Jahniqua Potter, Nevaeh and Jai’Dyn Potter, La’Nique and La’Naesia Lake and Kyrie Dunrod, Ki’Niya and Kassidy Dawson, Aniqua and Anselmo Farrington and K’Asia Dickerson, Tayveonna, Tayveon and Keshawn Daly, Shane, Krysten and Romeere Parsons, Kymani Ortega Smith, Jah’Ni Samuel, Te’Nayah, Te’Naysia, Te’Nea and Dwayne Percell, Ro’Mhir Rogers, Idalis, Kaylani and Isiah Percell; brother-in-law, Ralph Norman; sister-in-law, Dorna Smith; son-in-law, Franko Pierre-Louis; daughters-in-law, Janice Ryan-Parsons, Sheila Joseph-Percell, Dee Percell, Monica Webb and Denise Fleming; special nieces and nephew: Alicia Lattin, Jeniffer Nibbs and Ricky Norman; five stepchildren, Leando, Steven, Layton, Noel and Yvette Percell; adopted daughter, Rosiley Smith; godchildren, Jelani Daniel, Norris Buckley Jr. and Lakella Reid; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Bianca Louise Cills
Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Bianca Louise Cills, who passed Dec. 24, 2019, at her residence at the age of 97.
The first viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Celestial Chapel of Hurley Funeral Home. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, with the service following immediately at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Bianca Cills is survived by her sons, Dennis Cills (Leila), Rufus Cills (Claudette) and Ludin Cills (deceased) (Barbara); daughter, Ethy Cills Brazier; grandchildren, Felicia Brazier, Cassandra Burnette, Ronald Adams, Latrese Cills, Kevin Cills, Natasha Cills, Anthony Cills, Curtis Cills, Porsha Cills, Angela Burrage, and Jenel Cills; step-grandchildren, Noreen Fletcher (Michael), Julia Sprauve, Virginia Hodge (Varis), Marvin Forbes (Christine), Kenneth Gray Joseph, Paul (Dale) Abramson; great-grandchilden, nine; nephews, Rufred, Winfield, Raymond, and Jeffrey Forbes, Bartholomew Williams, Terrance Christopher, and Felix Thomas; nieces,Millicent Bethea, Jewel Brown, Mary Frazer, Joyce Williams, Rita Matthias, Candida Forbes, and Dorothy Forbes; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
