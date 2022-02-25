Jimmy Loveland
Our beloved father, brother and friend Jimmy Loveland passed away Feb. 4, 2022. Jimmy had a life well-lived; his influence and contacts were wide ranging. He will be profoundly missed.
Born in 1942 in Miami, Fla., by the age of 18, he was a young captain on the Castaways Dock in Miami when he heard about the Virgin Islands, looked it up in the encyclopedia and in 1962 came down with Capt. Johnny Harms and Capt. Jerry Black to develop sportfishing charters out of Caneel Bay Resort for Laurance Rockefeller. Captains Johnny, Jerry and Jimmy pioneered sportfishing in the V.I. by studying the local charts and field-testing the local fishing grounds. In 1966, on the first Fish n’ Fool, he caught a 761-lb blue marlin, which was the fourth largest ever caught at that time. He later caught a 124-lb wahoo that established the 50-lb class men’s world record.
In 1968, he purchased a 55-foot head boat — the second Fish n’ Fool — and then began his tour business. Jimmy was the first tour operator to feature weekly tours to Treasure Island (Norman Island) and then The Baths in Virgin Gorda. He began running snorkel tours to Honeymoon Beach in St. John and land tours in St. John for the cruise ships, and he became a major tour operator for the cruise ships in the late 60s and 70s. Along with creating Loveland Travel in the mid-70s, he opened Sibs on the Mountain restaurant and later Sibs by the Sea. In 1974, he won the Boy Scout Tournament aboard the My Ladies Three with Winthrop Rockefeller. He then began operating the BSA Tournament in 1987 and renamed it the Open Atlantic Blue Marlin Tournament. He continued running the tournament gratuitously for the sole benefit of raising money for the Boy Scouts of America for 30 years until 2017. Jimmy was awarded the distinguished Boy Scout Silver Beaver Award in 2011.
The Billfish Foundation recognized Jimmy with the Johnny Rybovich Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Miami Boat Show acknowledged him with the Hall of Fame award for developing the Big Game Room. Upon arriving at St. Thomas airport, you will notice Larry Martin’s 1,142-lb All Tackle World Record Blue Marlin mount. Jimmy is responsible for this world record replica catch being displayed at this location for all incoming visitors. Jimmy published “On the Edge” magazine for 20 years and promoted the Virgin Islands as a world-renown Blue Marlin fishing destination. He also promoted the annual Marlin Festival for the Red Hook Community every August, which encouraged tourists and locals alike to enjoy the local restaurants and dining establishments in Red Hook. Retiring from tournaments he solely created and developed the MVP (Marine Vocational Program). Jimmy was passionate about preparing local children for future employment in the marine industry. Jimmy was always proud of being a Virgin Islander and it was always important for him to contribute to the future of these islands.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart Collier Loveland and Polly Smith Loveland. He is survived by his three siblings, Laura Lee Loveland Horne, Patricia Loveland Buchanan and Stewart Collier Loveland Jr. Jimmy has two children, Marc Loveland and Jana Prokop, and four beautiful grandchildren, Amalie Mae Prokop, Brodie Loveland, Joselyn Prokop and Quint Loveland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands. Annotate checks with a memo “In Memory of Jimmy Loveland” and mail to: P.O. Box 380, St. Thomas, V.I. 00804.
A celebration of life will be held July 30, at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Urlin Freeman
It is with deep sadness that the family of Ms. Urlin Freeman of Tortola and St. Thomas, USVI, announces her passing on Feb. 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother, David Dawson; sister, Mariel Georges; and grandson, Devon Freeman.
She leaves to mourn her daughters, Lavida Freeman-Cottoy, Lavern Freeman and Lena Bryan; adopted daughter, Ava Donovan; sons, Ulric Freeman and Gavaskar Bryan; brothers, Maxwell Georges, Winston Georges, Liston Georges, Vincent Georges, Elroy Georges, Marco Georges and Glen Smith; her sisters, Ina Georges, Pasty Smith, Judith Smith and Denise Smith; aunt, Ann Smith; sisters-in-law, Joan Dawson, Geraldine Georges, Joan Georges and Rosetta Georges; grandsons, Darrell Cottoy, Delric Freeman, Alric Freeman, Demetric Freeman, Ulric Freeman Jr., Kishaun Carey, Javed Benjamin and Kelvin Franklin; granddaughters, Desirae Pemberton, Devonique Freeman, Alyssa Cottoy, Deleshia Freeman, Tymesha Freeman, Alesha Freeman, Kerisha Freeman, Kadejah Freeman and Khiana Franklin; great-grandchildren, Nahzay Freeman, Jaysen Freeman, Jayda Freeman, Jaycob Freeman, Ahijah Freeman, Jrashaun Freeman, Keyshaun Freeman, Josiah Freeman, Enya Freeman, Alaiya Freeman, Gianne Torres, Elyssa Cottoy, Destiny Carey and Destinee Carey; daughters-in-law, Victoria Weeks Freemen (aka Pat) and Sharon Bryan; godsons, Prince Mills Jr. and Jelani Ferdinand; special cousin, Imene Fahie; and special friends, Avena Freeman, Peola Harrigan, Gwendolyn Stevens-Wheatley, Darlene Charles, Carolyn V., Pinky “Rochelle” Powe and Rita Benjamin.
The viewing will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Wesley Methodist Church in Tutu on Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. It will be live streamed.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangement by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Luther Ferdinand Dorbeck
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Luther Ferdinand Dorbeck on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 81 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Ferdinand Dorbeck; mother, Ann Maria Constance Dorbeck Grovell; and brother, Johan Dorbeck.
Luther is survived by his wife, Fernella Dorbeck; daughters, Sharon Dorbeck, Cindy Dorbeck and Aisha Dorbeck Hamilton; sons, Carl Dorbeck and Clayton Greaux; granddaughters, Ayanna Casimir, Jahmisha Simon, J’Shana Simon, J’Shara Simon, Nadajeyh Stephen, Nahjah Stephen and Nigida Stephen; grandson, Clayton Greaux Jr.; sisters, Olive Dorbeck, Viola Dorbeck, Virginia Breel, Rebecca Merced and Chrissy Grovell; nieces, Laurie Dorbeck, Indra Visser, Renate Hazel, Verena Schamper, Mishaela Hessels Getrouw, Zamorah Getrouw and Kizzy Getrouw; nephews, Herman Dorbeck, Maurice Dorbeck, Winston Dorbeck and Jeffrey Schamper; cousins and other family members, Isborne Fredericks, Ramona Fredericks, Edward Frazer, Raymond Frazer, Joyce Thompson, Joycelyn Barzey, Doreen Samuel, Yvette Brown, Ruth Robinson and the Byam family, Lloyd Williams, the family of Emelda Nicholsen, the Mac Farlane family, the Dorsett family, Tthe Newtons family and the Leerdam family; special friends, Mrs. Daisy Allen, Pearline Woodcock, Phillip Casimir, Donna Smith, Charmaine Jones, Orville Webster, the Walwyn family, the Daniel family, the Roper family, the Simon family, the Schmidt family, and the Ranger American V.I. family; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service at 10 a.m. Interment is at the Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of the St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
