Jiri (George) Munzar Sr. passed away on August 20, 2022 in the Dominican Republic. Jiri was born on December 3, 1945, in Prague, Czech Republic to Karel and Jirina Munzar. Jiri is survived by his children, Jiri Munzar Jr., Katerina Munzar, Martina Hannon, Karel Munzar, Zdena Munzarova and many grandchildren.
A memorial celebrating Jiri Sr.’s life will be held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. We invite all friends and family to join us at 5 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.