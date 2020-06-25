It is with a great sense of profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jo-Gibbs Skelton, formerly known as Joseph Ivin “Gibbs” Skelton of Cayon, St. Kitts.
A former taxi driver with Kelly’s Taxi Service, he transitioned Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Schneider Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Frances Skelton; his sister, Francis “Fanny” Skelton; and brothers, John Skelton Sr. and Thomas Claxton.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharifa Skelton; son, Shamari Skelton; stepdaughter, Charaine Skelton; one grandson, Caden Page; one granddaughter, Surai Skelton; two brothers, Oscar Skelton and Samuel “Tony” Skelton; one sister, Cynthia Skelton-Martin; three sisters-in-law, Ernestine Skelton, Armonel Barzey-Skelton and Veronica Skelton; one brother-in-law, Wellington Martin; nieces, Marcella, Sonia, Hazel, Karen and Heather Claxton, Jacqueline Skelton-Esprit, Jahresha Skelton, Daresha, Naresha, Karesha and Laresha Martin, Suzette, Samantha, Melissa and Taiesha Skelton, Diann Caines and Irene Skelton-Brown; and nine nephews, Hilary, Alvin and Gresford Claxton, John Skelton Jr., Haseem Junie Skelton, Jason, Calvin, Morris and Vernon Skelton; great-nieces, Alyaha Benjamin, Robin, Rylie, and Reigan Cabrera, J’Niya Lettsome, Kimoia Turnbull, De’Liyah Rudolph; and great-nephews, Denaro Rudolph Jr., Anthony and Rai Skelton, Hewlette Warner, Hayden Skelton Esprit, Kimari Turnbull, Jah’Nai Martin, and Shamarr Longford.
He is also survived by his special cousins, the family of Ismay, Cynthia, and Mary Nurse; special family members, the Thomas, Skelton, and Stout families as well as the Powell family; close friends, Judith Franklin and family, Carl Isaac and family, Ducia Gumbs and family, Estelle Williams, Peter Welcome, Inez Guishard, Ashley Jeffers, Lennox Liburd, Berlin Christmas, Leroy Liburd, Trevor and Rawlinson Isaac as well as Clover Fleming, Delores Hodge and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first and only viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are limited spaces allocated for the church service. This will be a private ceremony for family and close friends only. This has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Memorial Moravian Church on Friday, July 3.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Moravian Multi-Purpose Center.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
