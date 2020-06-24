It is with a great sense of profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jo-Gibbs Skelton, formerly known as Joseph Ivin “Gibbs” Skelton, of Cayon, St. Kitts.
A former taxi driver with Kelly's Taxi Service, he transitioned Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Frances Skelton; his sister, Francis “Fanny” Skelton; and brothers, John Skelton Sr. and Thomas Claxton.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharifa Skelton; son, Shamari Skelton; stepdaughter, Charaine Skelton; one grandson, Caden Page; and one granddaughter, Surai Skelton; two brothers, Oscar Skelton and Samuel “Tony” Skelton, as well as one sister, Cynthia Skelton-Martin; three sisters-in-law, Ernestine Skelton, Armonel Barzey-Skelton and Veronica Skelton; along with one brother-in-law, Wellington Martin; nieces, Marcella, Sonia, Hazel, Karen and Heather Claxton, Jacqueline Skelton-Esprit, Jahresha Skelton, Daresha, Naresha, Karesha and Laresha Martin, Suzette, Samantha, Melissa and Taiesha Skelton, Diann Caines and Irene Skelton-Brown; nine nephews, Hilary, Alvin and Gresford Claxton, John Skelton Jr., Haseem Junie Skelton, Jason, Calvin, Morris and Vernon Skelton; great-nieces, Alyaha Benjamin, Robin, Rylie, and Reigan Cabrera, J’Niya Lettsome, Kimoia Turnbull, as well as De’Liyah Rudolph and great-nephews, Denaro Rudolph Jr., Anthony and Rai Skelton, Hewlette Warner, Hayden Skelton Esprit, Kimari Turnbull, Jah’Nai Martin, and Shamarr Longford.
He is also mourned by special cousins, the family of Ismay, Cynthia, and Mary Nurse; special friends, Carl Isaac and family, Estelle Williams, Peter Welcome, Inez Guishard, Ashley Jeffers, Lennox Liburd, Berlin Christmas, Leroy Liburd, Trevor and Rawlinson Isaac as well as Clover Fleming, Delores Hodge and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first and only viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are limited spaces allocated for the church service. It will be a private ceremony for family and close friends only and has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church on Friday, July 3.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Moravian Multi-Purpose Center.
