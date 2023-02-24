The family of Joan Vante Beevers sadly advises of her passing. Joan passed peacefully in St. Augustine, FL, on Feb. 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. Joan was born and raised on St. Thomas, USVI.
Joan attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. She worked at the Legislature for several years before moving to the Northeast where she was married and gave birth to her son, Bill. She lived in New Jersey and California prior to relocating to St. Augustine, FL. Joan has dedicated the past twenty seven years of her life as caregiver to her disabled son, Bill.
Joan is predeceased in death by her parents Joseph and Bertile Vante; her brother, James Vante; and her sister, Carol Vante. Joan is survived by her son, William (Bill) Beevers; sisters, Lydia Vante Colatorti, Gloria Vante Thomas, and Grace Vante; her brother, Robert (Bobby) Vante; sister-in-law Alicia Vante; brothers-in-law, Wayne Phillips, Dominick Colatorti and Frank Thomas; nieces, Jacqueline Vante, Lisa Vante, Charmaine Vante, Michael Colatorti, Michelle Colatorti, Jennifer Asfour, Jennelle Vante and numerous great nieces and nephews.
As per Joan’s wishes, she is being cremated in Florida, where
her ashes will be sprinkled in the ocean in Florida.
The family would like to thank everyone for their expressions of compassion and love for Joan at this very difficult time.
