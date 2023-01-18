Joan Cecelia Aubain Sibilly of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 67. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Jules Fermin Aubain and Ann Sylvanie (Greaux) Aubain.
Joan is survived by her children, Nicole Sibilly, Lynn Sibilly and her husband, James Roulette, and Isaiah Aubain-Massey and his wife, Lisa Capdeville Massey. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ariel Turnbull, Kasey Sibilly, Deanna Henry, Elijah Bailey and his wife, Meriana Noel, Jacob Hoffmann, Isaiah Massey, Jr., and Zoe Massey; her brothers and their spouses, Joseph Edward (June), Jimmy, Raymond, David, William, and Danny (Paula); sisters,Carmen, Irene, Christine, and Carol; Brother in-law, Juan Cruz Quetel; Sister in-law, Farida Aubain; many nieces and nephews; special family friends, Avrel Turnbull, Cynthia Thomas, and Sandy Hodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sylvanie Aubain, her brothers, Lionel Olive and wife, Sarah Olive, and John Aubain; sister, Marie Betty Cruz.
Services are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral.
