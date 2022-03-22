It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom Joan Frederick, better known as JF, at age 78, on Feb. 24, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Clementine Thomas; father, Clifford Frederick; and brother Christian Frederick.
She is survived by her children, Eubertina Moise, Daphney Frederick, Lambert Colaire, Soames Fritz, Emerlyn Casimir, Ursula Casimir, and Lensey Casimir; sons-in-law, Davidson Moise and Adam Simonson; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fabien; sisters, Ziska Frederick, Theresa Jubenot, and Valina Frederick; brothers, Pascal Thomas, Jefferson Frederick, Chrisford Frederick, and Cecil Frederick; sister-in-law, Juliette Frederick; brother-in-law, Honoré Jubenot; granddaughter-in-law, Rosa Henderson; four close cousins, Mother Rose, Rebecca, Noreen, Teacher Fanso; grandchildren, Keren Fritz, Arlington Fritz, Denise Fritz, Sheria Fritz, Kerry-Ann Desiree, Miracle Moise, Ajani Henderson, Jayden Simonson, Cobi Simonson, Destiny Moise, Solannie Fritz, and Jett Simson; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins-in-laws, and extended family are too numerous to mention; Carlyn Anthony and family, Pastor Estrada and family, Pastor Bernaby and family, and the entire KLICC family; close friends, Tinisha Turnbull, Vanessa Rodney, Matthew Mondesir, Isabella Alexander, Lydia Lockhart, Joan and Dan Elie, Joan, James, Sheryl and Angol Joseph, Sister Shelly
The first viewing will be held at Celesltial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, March 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Kingdom Life International Christian Center in Altona on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. with a second viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Please follow COVID-19 protocols during service.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences please visits our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
