The family of Joan Louise Williams-Tanner, also known as “Tiny”, wishes to announce her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vanita Monsanto-Williams and Evers Williams, her husband Lesroy Tanner and a son, Allison Smith.
She is survived by her daughters Jaquelin Smith, Denise L. Smith, Sharon Hodge, Diane A. Williams-Walker and Laverne Williams, as well as a son, Michael Williams, son-in-law Michael A. Walker and special son-in-law Derrick Timmons. Mrs. Tanner is survived by her grandchildren, Chimoy Tyson, Kyambo Adams, Shenise Tyson-Marshall, Dwayne Adams, Chamel Tyson, Javerne Lake, Latricia James, Steve Tyson Jr., Demoi Robert, Shae’pre Tyson, Shetryce Tyson, DeRay Robert and Zyon Walker, as well as great grandchildren — too numerous to mention.
Also left to grieve are her siblings, Mary Archibald, Evers Williams Jr., Dorothy Williams, Elodia Williams and Marjorie George, as well as special friends Orville “Sparrow”, Wende Rouse, Cresida Archibald (honorable aunt) and Olivine Brathwaite.
The viewing will take place at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday July 13, followed by the funeral service at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation on St. Thomas. Interment will take place at Eastern Cemetery.
Professional services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
