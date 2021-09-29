Joan Powell
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Joan Powell on Sept. 13, 2021, at the age of 77 at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Powell; mother, Maisie Baker-Burt; brothers Ezra Burt and Carlton James; daughters, Elizabeth (Beth) Harvey, Mildred Powell-Todman, Michelle Powell; son, Floyd Alexander (Lex) Powell, Cimeron Powell (adopted son); sisters, Glenda Higgins (England) Bernadine Taylor (Canada); grandchildren, Jerome Samuel, Deshaun and J’waan Todman, Jamal, Janel, Jamaica and Javier Harvey, Jevon Stridiron, Akeem, Ieesha, Anika, Kareem Roberts, Maaziah Powell, De’Mesha Hodge and De’Nijah Drinkwater; great-grandchildren, Jaylen Verdejo, Samya Samuel, Kayla, Keri and Carter Todman, Isaiah, Khristopher, Jayce Stridiron, Aniya and Anai Roberts, Jamel Jr., Jaleem, Jaheim, Jazmine and Jamir Roberts, Ja’Kwan Gerard, Nylah-Jace Ible, Adolayah Ible, Ty’Heem Roberts, Jayden and Javian Todman; son-in-law, Tyrone Todman; special friends, Sue Higgins, Doreen Samuel, Faith Christian Fellowship Family; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral service Monday, Oct. 4, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church. The viewing is 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Altera Frett
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Altera “Tera” Frett on Sept. 18, 2021, at the age of 73 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Antonio King Sr. and Alex Camsell; daughters and sons-in-law, Aretha and Gary Hodge, and Anecia and Llewellyn Sewer; bonus daughter, Marva Fahie McCoy; brother and sister-in-law, Hulbert and Ruth Frett; sisters and brothers-in-Law, Azula and Eddie Lettsome, Malita and Julian Matthias, and Melvina and Everton Henry; aunt, Delita Baxter; uncles, Eric Frett and Joseph Frett; bonus sisters, Agnes Chitolie and Muriel Farrell; special friends, Yvonne Rabsatt Lorenzo, Elaine Fahie, Leopold Charleswell, Winston Clark, Jennifer Lettsome, Juliet Lettsome, Rellen Thomas, Alicia Martinez; special nieces, Judith Fahie and Natasha McLean; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and family and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is at 9 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, with the service to follow at 10 a.m., at the Church of God of Prophecy.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Edward Fenton
We regret to announce the passing of Edward Fenton on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 81.
He was born in Montserrat, and moved to the Virgin Islands permanently in 1961. Edward Fenton was a longtime employee of ITT, also known as Vitelco, for 37 years, where he held several management positions, and after retirement did contracting work as an instructor and adviser.
He was an avid tennis player and played the piano for many churches and organizations over the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ismena Fenton; and father, Lazarus Simeon Fenton, of Montserrat. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fenton; daughter, Yvonne Fenton; son, Benson Fenton; daughter-in-law, Dr. Christine Lloyd-Fenton; grandchildren, Brent Fenton, Brandon Jackson, Makayla Fenton and Bryce Fenton; brother, Clifford Fenton; sisters-in-law, Adelcia Fenton, Rosetta Phillip and Mary Daley; brother-in-law, James Wade; nephew, Clifford “Jeff” Fenton; and other relatives and friends too numerous to menion.
The first viewing is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory. The second viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Faith Wesleyan Holiness Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines, all protocols will be adhered to.
Clyde V. McBean Sr.
It is with great sorrow that the McBean family announces the passing of our beloved father, brother, nephew, uncle, grandfather and friend Clyde “Tito” V. McBean Sr., who died Aug. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 74.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearline McBean.
He is survived by his sons, Clyde “Mackie” V. McBean Jr., Corey A. McBean Sr.; daughters-in-law, Nestra C. McBean; grandchildren, Mackim McBean, Chaki McBean, Corey A. McBean Jr., Chloe McBean and Casey A. McBean; sisters, Celise McBean-Kean, and Charlene “Terry” McBean-Freeman; brothers, retired General Cleave McBean Sr., Claude “Timmy” McBean, Curt McBean Sr.; aunts, Meryl Percel, June Heyliger, Yvonne Warner, Ingrid Weeks-Moore; and his uncle, Melvin “Macko” McBean; nieces and nephews; members of the CAHS Class of 1964; and friends too numerous to mention.
The Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
