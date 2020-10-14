It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Sonia Blake-Moore announces her passing on Sept. 30, 2020, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, at the age of 69.
Joan Moore was a teacher at St. Thomas Headstart for more than 20 years and provided wonderful and compassionate care for her students. She loved God and family, and held both close to her heart.
Joan is survived by her children, Denry Blake, Natasha Moore-Patrick, Jermaine and Keeno Moore; daughters-in-law, Monique Blake and Katushka Pierre-Louis; son-in-law, Keston Patrick; grandchildren, D’Shanee’ and D’Kai Blake, Darrol Jr. and Da’Viyah Gooding, Kesslia Patrick, L’Niqua, Jer’Maya, Keirra, K’Mea, K’Triel, Keeno Jr. and K’Mijah Moore; brothers, Elroy, Orville and Samuel Blake; sisters, Sophena Blake and Ermine Small; sisters-in law, Seraphine and Verina Blake; nephews, Lesroy Wedderburn, Elliott, Lael, Darnell and Raphael Blake; nieces, Lonnica Thompson and Natasha Richards; uncle, Henry Cole; and aunt, Adina Maynard; special friend and family, Ermine Walwyn and the entire Walwyn family; close friends, Glorita Vaughn, Denise James and Gloria Fabian; co-workers of the St. Thomas-St. John Headstart Program and members of the Philadelphia Seventh-day Advenstist Outreach program; and numerous cousins and other relatives too many to mention.
Tributes can be emailed to gonetoosoon.joanmoore@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Friday.
The first viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services follow Thursday, Oct. 22, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and service will be from 10 to 12 p.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health mandates, face masks and facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
