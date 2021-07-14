John E. Blyden passed away on June 13, 2021.
He was survived by his mother, Ida L. Freeman-Blyden-Christopher; daughters, Pearl Shaniqua Blyden, Jahnelle Blyden; adopted, Kishawn Thibou; son, Kishemo Thibou; sisters, Lydia O. Blyden, Edith V. Blyden, Judith P. Blyden, Pearl L. Blyden; brothers, David C. Blyden, Franklin L. Blyden, Carl A. Blyden; nieces, Monique Benjamin, Nicole Grosvenor; great-nieces, Alyanni Callwood, Lorna Callwood, Saliyah Harris; nephew, Rashawn Jones; great-nephews, Malique Harris, Kori Tomlinso; sisters-in-law, Marsha E. Fahie-John, Judith E. O’Garro, Aldria L. Fahie, Almira V. Turnbull, Grace C. Lindo; brothers- in-law, Royce H. Fahie, Ken M. Fahie, Ralph D. Fahie, Ted D. Fahie; and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held July 28, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held July 29, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, followed by a 10 a.m. service. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.