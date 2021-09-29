It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of John Evan Gumbs, who died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in St. Thomas at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Andrea Gumbs; and his parents, John Felix Gumbs and Marie Juliana Gumbs.
John, also known as Evan, is survived by his son, Alfred L. Gumbs; daughter, Luana Lewis; brothers, Larry, Teddy, and Jerry Gumbs; sister, Diana Gumbs; son-in-law, Barry Lewis; sisters-in-law, Marianne, Sonya, and Barbara Gumbs; grandchildren, Bri and Luis-Evan Gumbs and Logan, Maya and Aleyah Lewis.
The Celebration of Life will occur Monday, Oct. 4h, at 7:30 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. John will be interred with his wife, Rita, at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity of your choice in John’s memory.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
