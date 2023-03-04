John Farrington
Veteran and former V.I. Police detective John Farrington, 60, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Farrington and Dorothy Hendricks, brother, Edward Mathias and sister, Sandra Farrington.
Born in May 1962, in New York, and graduating from Manhattan Vocational Technical High School, John had a successful career in the military with the U.S. Marine Corps. He moved to St. Thomas in the early 90s and joined the VI Police Department as an officer and later became a forensic detective.
John had a love for art, enjoyed diving, playing pool and spending time with family and friends. John was a kind, gentle and humorous man, who put everyone before himself.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Farrington; daughter, Porchia Farrington; stepdaughter, Tinisha Frazer; grandchildren, Kendall Allen, Omega Gordon, Dante Gumbs, Dejanae Thomas, Danea Deshazo; siblings, Alicia “Necy” Boyd, Bob Farrington, Jean Farrington, Michael King; aunts, Ethlyn Joseph, Ezmie Callwood, Sylvia Thomas, and Lecia Farrington Gumbs (deceased), Blanche E. Hendricks Roumou, Lattimay Hendricks Perceval; uncles, Joseph “Ebbie” Farrington (deceased), Alfred Farrington (deceased), Monroe “Mocko” Farrington Sr. (deceased), Bradford Thomas, and Bradley Thomas (deceased), Amos Hendricks, and Hugo Hendricks; nieces, Monay Farrington, Vinnette Farrington, Nailah Mathias, Asia Farrington, Korriise King, Ayisha Mathias, Aaliyah Williams, Alexya Farrington, Nia Farrington; nephews, Edward Mathias, Jovan Williams (deceased), Julius Farrington, Sheldon Farrington, Joseph Williams, Qwavis Farrington (deceased); special cousins, Jasmine Simeon and Lionel Gumbs and; extended family, Tommie Farrington, Jeremy Jones, Kenville Allen, and Jessica Taylor.
He will be missed by his in-laws Clarita Hendrickson and Irvin Hendrickson; sisters-in-law, Viola Hendrickson-VanSluytman, Clarita Todman; brother-in-law, Paul Hendrickson; niece-in-law, Nevaeh Ward; nephew-in-law, Renix Charles Jr.; close friends, Bill Johnson, Ivan Garcia, Calvin Hodge, Edwin Hawkins, Samuel “Captain” Harris, Curtis James, Angela Thomas and many more relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services will be held at noon EST, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home, conducted by Minister Ivan Garcia and Dr. James Wilkerson Jr.. The Wilson Funeral Home is located, 13000 N, 29th Street, Tampa, Florida 33605.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. AST, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 176-183 Anna’s Retreat, St. Thomas, USVI 00802.
No gifts or flowers are required in John’s memory, the presence and support of the guests is all that is needed at this difficult time.
