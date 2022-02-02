Generous, kind and loving, John Fenimore Cooper III passed on Nov. 22, 2022, in Scarborough, Maine, where he was being treated for pancreatic cancer.
Born in Quincy, Mass., on Feb. 7, 1951, to John F. Cooper Jr. and Mary McCormack Cooper, John was lovingly raised in Natick, Mass., by his single mother along with his older brother Robert and sister, Carolyn.
He attended Natick public schools and graduated from St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers. Throughout his time in New England he developed a love for racing and building motorcycles. He was a lifelong student of poetry, art and spirituality, to name a few.
Life was an adventure for John and in 1989, he and his life partner, Bridget Gallagher, moved from Boston to the island of St. Thomas where they established a life for themselves and where they welcomed their beloved daughter, Sarah Margaret Cooper.
John quickly earned the respect of his crew (whom he had the utmost respect and love for) and customers as a smart, hard-working contractor known for his many creative projects.
John embodied kindness, showing compassion and generosity to all who crossed his path, from the smallest of creatures to his dearest of friends.
John is survived by his life partner, Bridget, and their daughter, Sarah; brother, Bob Cooper and wife Janet of Framingham, Mass., and their daughter, Karen Cooper; sister, Carolyn McGoldrick and husband Richard of Scarborough, Maine, and their daughters, Katherine Urbanek and Meghan Stornelli and husband Brian.
He leaves Katherine’s children, Charlie, Liv, Samuel and Jack; father-in-law, Donald D. Meacham and wife Lauren of Voorheesville, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Patricia G. Lee of Denver, Colo., and her daughter Brehan Riley and husband Chad; brother-in-law, Donald Joseph Gallagher III and wife Jenny of Vero Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law, Darcy Morrison of Voorheesville, N.Y., and her daughter Anna Denzel and husband Jeff and her sons Dylan Foster and Lukas Morrison; brother-in-law, Robert Dean Meacham and wife Karen of Altamont, N.Y.
He also leaves Brehan and Chad’s son Finnegan and Anna and Jeff’s daughter Edith.
John is also survived by his many cousins and dearest friends too numerous to name.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the St Thomas Reformed Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone have proof of vaccination.
Masks are required. John’s service will be available on a live stream and Great Diamond Island in Portland, Maine, on July 4.
