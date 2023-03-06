The family is sad to announce the passing of John Henley a.k.a. Juan, 68, who passed away on Feb. 16, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Luz Laura Hernandez, his children Kahlil Henley Sr., Afibae Henley Sr., Kyra Henley-Gardier, Rajinna Brathwaite, Reniece Henley, LaToya Henley, Reynell Henley, Renee Henley, Leenisha Henley, Rasheda Henley, and Karima Henley; his siblings, Twain Henley, Johnny Henley Sr., Carmen Henley, Ann Hazel Heyliger, Jose E. Payne, Miguel Delemos, Miguelina Delemos, Brian Henley, and Baldwin Henley; his 32 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing that will take place on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Holy Family Church. Viewing begins at 9 a.m. Mass begins at 10 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
